Gli album che escono a dicembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a dicembre.
1 DICEMBRE
Arca – Kick iii
Rostam – Changephobia Remixes: Part II
2 DICEMBRE
Arca – Kick iiii
Tierra Whack – Rap? EP
3 DICEMBRE
Alice Phoebe Lou – Child’s Play
Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland
Coez – Volare
Fadi – Stagioni
Giorgio Poi – Gommapiuma
Kenny G – New Standards
Khalid – Scenic Drive
LaHasna – Global Reset
Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0
10 DICEMBRE
Alicia Keys – KEYS
Benny Sings – Beat Tape II
Dariush – Memory Radio
Juice WRLD – Fighting Demons
Moses Sumney – Live From Blackalachia
17 DICEMBRE
Roddy Ricch – LIVE LIFE FAST