Intervista a Rex Orange County, il nostro sad-boy preferito

Il mese scorso il nostro sad-boy preferito aka Rex Orange County è tornato con un nuovo album dal titolo WHO CARES?, regalandoci altro miele per le nostre orecchie dopo i precedenti zuccherini di Apricot Princess e Pony.

In questo nuovo lavoro il ragazzo triste della porta accanto è inevitabilmente cresciuto e ha arricchito la sua musica di nuove consapevolezze, pur restando ben ancorato alla sua maniera gentile di raccontare le cose e a quelle stesse sonorità per le quali l’abbiamo amato fin dal primo momento.

Finalmente abbiamo avuto l’occasione di scambiarci 4 chiacchiere e soddisfare qualche curiosità sul suo ultimo disco, sui suoi ascolti e anche sulle collaborazioni con Tyler, the Creator.

Let’s start from the most annoying, yet inevitable question: how has the pandemic affected your work on this new album? Either positively or negatively.

Honestly, I’m not sure the album would exist if it weren’t for the pandemic. I found myself pretty uninspired for most of the time in lockdown. Being stuck in one place really made me want to travel again and that’s what initially inspired the trip to Amsterdam where the album was created.

On your previews albums, from time to time we already had the chance to hear some great strings arrangements, but “WHO CARES?” seems to literally gravitate around the idea of orchestra. What’s the meaning behind the strong presence of strings on this new album?

I remember hearing Benny Sing chop up string parts and rearranging them in a way I would have never thought to. I love strings and orchestral music so much and I suppose I was just trying to fuse that into my love of pop music, programmed drums, electronic instruments… the strings were definitely a big part of the creation of each song.

How has your way of working with Tyler, The Creator changed over these years between Flower Boy and “WHO CARES?” ?

It was different in the sense that we did something for each other… in 2016 he has his vision for me to be on those songs for Flower Boy, 5 years later I had the vision to have him on that particular song… I think we just trust each other and we’ve definitely both changed a lot since we first worked together.

What music have you been listening to while composing the album?

In all honesty, i wasn’t listening to a lot around the time of making the album. Before and after going to the studio, my friend Joe who played bass on most of the album would show me stuff that I didn’t know and I would show him stuff that he didn’t know. I’m sure that played into it somehow.

Your music is often described as bedroom pop with dreamy vibes and peaceful melodies. Do you still feel comfortable with this description? How did your music evolve during the time?

I feel like people describe it in all types of ways and it’s kinda out of my hands… It’s really up for individual interpretation and I don’t mind how it’s described… I find it hard to explain it to someone if they ask so I’d rather leave it up to the listener.

What do you hope listeners take away from “WHO CARES?”

I don’t mind… I hope they enjoy it and if they don’t that’s fine too.