Gli album che aspettiamo a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a settembre.*

2 SETTEMBRE

Armani Caesar – The Liz 2

Cryalot – Icarus EP

George Fitzgerald – Stellar Drifting

Pi’erre Bourne – Good Movie

SOHN – Trust

Two Door Cinema Club – Keep On Smiling

9 SETTEMBRE

Air Waves – The Dance

Ari Lennox – age/sex/location

George Riley – Running In Waves

Greentea Peng – GREENZONE 108

Oliver Sim (The xx) – Hideous Bastard

Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below

Santigold – Spirituals

Son Little – Like Neptune

16 SETTEMBRE

Daniela Lalita – Trececerotres

Djo (Joe Keery) – DECIDE

Ela Minus & DJ Python – corazón EP

Jessie Reyez – Yessie

Little Dragon – Opening the Door EP

Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) – st

Miloe – gaps EP

Mura Masa – Demon Time

Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl

Whitney – SPARK

23 SETTEMBRE

Alex G – God Save The Animals

altopalo – frenemy

Baseball Gregg – Pastimes

Christine and the Queens – Redcar les adorables étoiles

Divino Niño – Last Spa on Earth

Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré – Ali

Maya Hawke – MOSS

The Comet Is Coming – Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam

WILLOW – Coping Mechanism

30 SETTEMBRE

Blue Note Re:imagined II

Björk – Fossora

Clark – 05-10

EKKSTACY – Misery

Shygirl – Nymph

TYCHO – Back To Mine

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

* Lista in aggiornamento