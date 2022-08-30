Gli album che aspettiamo a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a settembre.*
2 SETTEMBRE
Armani Caesar – The Liz 2
Cryalot – Icarus EP
George Fitzgerald – Stellar Drifting
Pi’erre Bourne – Good Movie
SOHN – Trust
Two Door Cinema Club – Keep On Smiling
9 SETTEMBRE
Air Waves – The Dance
Ari Lennox – age/sex/location
George Riley – Running In Waves
Greentea Peng – GREENZONE 108
Oliver Sim (The xx) – Hideous Bastard
Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below
Santigold – Spirituals
Son Little – Like Neptune
16 SETTEMBRE
Daniela Lalita – Trececerotres
Djo (Joe Keery) – DECIDE
Ela Minus & DJ Python – corazón EP
Jessie Reyez – Yessie
Little Dragon – Opening the Door EP
Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) – st
Miloe – gaps EP
Mura Masa – Demon Time
Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl
Whitney – SPARK
23 SETTEMBRE
Alex G – God Save The Animals
altopalo – frenemy
Baseball Gregg – Pastimes
Christine and the Queens – Redcar les adorables étoiles
Divino Niño – Last Spa on Earth
Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré – Ali
Maya Hawke – MOSS
The Comet Is Coming – Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
WILLOW – Coping Mechanism
30 SETTEMBRE
Blue Note Re:imagined II
Björk – Fossora
Clark – 05-10
EKKSTACY – Misery
Shygirl – Nymph
TYCHO – Back To Mine
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
* Lista in aggiornamento