Il nuovo album di SZA arriva prestissimo

In una recente intervista rilasciata a Billboard, SZA ha dato finalmente qualche anticipazione sul suo prossimo album.

Il progetto che farà seguito a “Ctrl” si intitolerà “S.O.S.” e la sua uscita è prevista per il prossimo mese, cosa che la sta stressando moltissimo al punto da mettere quasi in dubbio il suo futuro nella musica.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” ha detto a Billboard. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’ma take a good swing at it, and I’ma give ’em my absolute best.”

Quanto alla pressione sul tanto atteso seguito di “Ctrl”, SZA ha confessato:

“I hate the red tape analytics of dropping anything, it’s so stressful. I could literally burst into tears and run through this wall at any moment. I am effectively falling apart.”

“It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is fucking hard”, ha continuato. “To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is fucking crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”

L’annuncio dell’album arriva dopo il primo singolo “Shirt”, rilasciato il mese scorso, e il video teaser della scorsa settimana intitolato “PSA” che spoilerava in codice morse il titolo del disco.