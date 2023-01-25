slowthai ha annunciato il nuovo album “UGLY”

Dopo un primissimo spoiler di fine novembre scorso, slowthai ha annunciato la data d’uscita del suo prossimo album UGLY: il nuovo lavoro uscirà il 3 marzo via Method Records, facendo seguito a Tyron del 2021.

Il titolo è un acronimo di U Gotta Love Yourself, monito che slowthai si è tatuato sul viso come si vede nell’artwork del disco e nelle foto promo.

“It doesn’t matter what or who people think you are, you’ve just got to stay true and respect yourself. I have UGLY tattooed on my face because it’s a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person.

At the end of the day, the art I make is for myself, and the music I make is for myself, if I enjoy it then who gives a fuck. So, the way I should live my life should be without any expectations of anyone else. I think it’s something that we all need to hear because everyone needs a smile, and everyone needs a bit of joy and you need to look in yourself to really feel it because no one else can give you the real feeling.”

Prodotto da Dan Carey nel suo home studio nel sud di Londra, l’album ospita anche una serie di artisti come Ethan P. Flynn, Taylor Skye dei Jockstrap e in title track anche i Fontaines D.C.

L’annuncio di UGLY è stato accompagnato anche dall’uscita del singolo Selfish e da un livestream in cui l’artista è ripreso in camera fissa per 24h dentro una stanza piena di specchi.

Ascolta Selfish qui sotto:

‘UGLY’ tracklist:

01. ‘Yum’

02. ‘Selfish’

03. ‘Sooner’

04. ‘Feel Good’

05. ‘Never Again’

06. ‘Fuck It Puppet’

07. ‘HAPPY’

08. ‘UGLY’

09. ‘Falling’

10. ‘Wotz Funny’

11. ‘Tourniquet’

12. ‘25% Club’