23 for 23: i nomi da tenere d’occhio secondo Zane Lowe

Se non ti sono bastati i dieci nomi nuovi che ti abbiamo suggerito qualche giorno fa, qui dentro ci sono i consigli di Zane Lowe, Global Creative Director di Apple Music e tastemaker musicale, che ha compilato una playlist esclusiva con 23 artist* da intercettare.
“23 for 23 is a snapshot of what we think music is going to sound and feel like over the course of the year. These artists are both brilliant and creative — representing one of the best eras of creativity we’ve seen. There were so many artists to choose from, but it’s 2023… so 23 it is. We think it’s a great place to start and we can’t wait to find out who else breaks through this year.”
La lista è stata svelata durante il suo show quotidiano su Apple Music 1 ed è ora disponibile in questa comoda playlist da salvare, ascoltare, sharare.
Zane Lowe’s 23 for 23
Q
Blondshell
Charlotte Plank
Chloe George
flowerovlove
d4vd
hemlocke springs
ThxSoMch
Riovaz
skaiwater
Nia Archives
Destroy Lonely
Libianca
NewJeans
Grace Ives
JVKE
Nathan Archie
piri & tommy
Lizzy McAlpine
Young Miko
Summrs
TiaCorine
Meet Me @ The Altar