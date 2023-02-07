23 for 23: i nomi da tenere d’occhio secondo Zane Lowe

Se non ti sono bastati i dieci nomi nuovi che ti abbiamo suggerito qualche giorno fa, qui dentro ci sono i consigli di Zane Lowe, Global Creative Director di Apple Music e tastemaker musicale, che ha compilato una playlist esclusiva con 23 artist* da intercettare.

“23 for 23 is a snapshot of what we think music is going to sound and feel like over the course of the year. These artists are both brilliant and creative — representing one of the best eras of creativity we’ve seen. There were so many artists to choose from, but it’s 2023… so 23 it is. We think it’s a great place to start and we can’t wait to find out who else breaks through this year.”

La lista è stata svelata durante il suo show quotidiano su Apple Music 1 ed è ora disponibile in questa comoda playlist da salvare, ascoltare, sharare.

Zane Lowe’s 23 for 23

Q

Blondshell

Charlotte Plank

Chloe George

flowerovlove

d4vd

hemlocke springs

ThxSoMch

Riovaz

skaiwater

Nia Archives

Destroy Lonely

Libianca

NewJeans

Grace Ives

JVKE

Nathan Archie

piri & tommy

Lizzy McAlpine

Young Miko

Summrs

TiaCorine

Meet Me @ The Altar