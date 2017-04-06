I 10 vinili più venduti nel 2017 (fino ad ora)

Official Charts ha stilato la classifica dei vinili più venduti nel 2017 fino ad ora. Piacevoli sorprese, come The xx, e conferme scontate come Ed Sheeran.
Ecco la top 10
01. Divide – Ed Sheeran
02. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse
03. Legacy – David Bowie
04. Human – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
05. Abbey Road – The Beatles
06. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
07. I See You – The xx
08. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix 1 – Original Soundtrack
09. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
10. Pulp Fiction – Original Soundtrack