I 10 vinili più venduti nel 2017 (fino ad ora)

Official Charts ha stilato la classifica dei vinili più venduti nel 2017 fino ad ora. Piacevoli sorprese, come The xx, e conferme scontate come Ed Sheeran.

Ecco la top 10

01. Divide – Ed Sheeran

02. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

03. Legacy – David Bowie

04. Human – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

05. Abbey Road – The Beatles

06. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

07. I See You – The xx

08. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix 1 – Original Soundtrack

09. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

10. Pulp Fiction – Original Soundtrack