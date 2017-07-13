6 cose che abbiamo capito dall’intervista di Tyler, The Creator per Dazed

Abbiamo letto l’intervista che Dazed ha fatto a Tyler, The Creator e tutto quello che abbiamo capito sta in questi 6 punti qui sotto.

1. Lui lo fa prima e lo fa meglio

like everyone is doing pop-up shops now; I was doing that in 2011. I’d never get a mention for it or anything. When everyone was putting cats on tie dye shirts in 2013, I was doing that in 2011. No one was saying anything, then, I bet you’re gonna start seeing – I mean it’s already happening – kids wearing these flooded pants. That has been a look, but I’ll never, ever be respected in that world for it. It’s not my ego, you could just look and be like, ‘Oh!’ and I’ll just never, ever be looked at as (an originator) and it’s a bummer.

2. Ha paura di Lil Uzi Vert

He’s fucking crazy. Uzi is crazy bro

3. Non ha un buon rapporto con la domanda “Cosa ti ispira?”

I fucking hate that word. It’s stupid. I get it. ‘What inspires you?’ Like every interview with anyone, ‘What inspires you?’ I don’t fucking know, dude. Google it. Eight years later and you’re still asking me this shit?!

4. Ha sempre una buona parola per chi sta tutto il giorno su Internet

Go learn a fucking hobby. Literally, you have people on the internet who talk all day and comment, but can’t speak in person, who actually don’t have social skills, who can’t play an instrument, who can’t draw, who can’t do anything; but they like and leave comments on other people’s shit. And that shit is crazy to me.

5. Converse Sì, Vans No

Vans just wouldn’t let me grow. It was a ceiling and I was like, ‘Fuck this.’ Converse is allowing me to bloom, no pun intended, and it’s great.

6. Supreme is Supreme

I didn’t give a fuck about Gucci. I didn’t give a fuck about what everyone else was wearing. I didn’t want to wear no leather pants or Givenchy dog shirt, I thought my fucking Supreme hat and my fucking tie dye tee and my cut-off shirts and my fucking Vans were the fucking flyest shit and you couldn’t tell me nothing

