La colonna sonora di Isle of Dogs di Wes Anderson

È stata annunciata la soundtrack del nuovo film di Wes Anderson, Isle of Dogs, con Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johannson ed Edward Norton.

La colonna sonora, che conta un bel po’ di brani del compositore Alexandre Desplat, uscirà il 30 marzo via ABKCO.

Eccoti la tracklist:

1. Shinto Shrine (Alexandre Desplat)

2. Taiko Drumming (Kaoru Watanabe)

3. The Municipal Dome (Alexandre Desplat)

4. Six Months Later Dog + Dog – Fight (Alexandre Desplat)

5. The Hero Pack (Alexandre Desplat)

6. First Crash – Landing (Alexandre Desplat)

7. Kanbei & Katsushiro Kikuchiyo’s Mambo (from Seven Samurai) (Toho Symphony Orchestra)

8. Second Crash – Landing + Bath House + Beach Attack (Alexandre Desplat)

9. Nutmeg (Alexandre Desplat)

10. Kosame No Oka (from Drunken Angel) (David Mansfield)

11. I Won’t Hurt You (The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band)

12. Toshiro (Alexandre Desplat)

13. Jupiter and Oracle + Aboriginal Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

14. Sushi Scene (Alexandre Desplat)

15. Midnight Sleighride (from ‘The Lieutenant Kije Suite’) (The Sauter – Finegan Orchestra)

16. Pagoda Slide (Alexandre Desplat)

17. First Bath of a Stray Dog (Alexandre Desplat)

18. TV Drumming (Kaoru Watanabe)

19. Konbayashi Canine – Testing Laboratory (Alexandre Desplat)

20. Tokyo Shoe Shine Boy (Teruko Akatsuki)

21. Re – Election Night Parts 1

22. End Titles (Alexandre Desplat)

Il film uscirà il 23 Marzo, intanto guarda il trailer qui sotto: