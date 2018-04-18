Lauryn Hill annuncia il tour dei 20 anni di Miseducation

Tra gli album che compiono 20 anni nel 2018 c’è anche The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Per celebrare l’anniversario del suo album di debutto, Ms. Lauryn Hill ha annunciato un nuovo tour in Nord America in cui suonerà tutto Miseducation dal vivo.

Dai un’occhiata alle date qui sotto e prenota il primo volo disponibile.

7/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/11 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier

7/15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

7/18 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

7/20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

7/25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

7/29 St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium

7/31 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

8/2 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/3 Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/07 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

9/09 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/12 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/14 Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park

9/15 Kent, WA – ShoWare Center

9/20 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/22 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

9/24 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

9/26 Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre

9/29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

9/30 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/3 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

10/5 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena