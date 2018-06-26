Gelato è la nuova traccia di Tyler, The Creator

La gita fuori porta sul lago di Como deve averlo particolarmente segnato Tyler, the Creator che ora pubblica la traccia Gelato: un remix di No Validation di Jacquees, in cui Tyler inserisce riferimenti vari ai personaggi di Chiamami col tuo nome.

“What’s the deal-o? Ain’t ‘gon lie, I’m feelin’ you

You got me on tippy toe, So who’s Oliv, who’s Elio?

It’s don’t matter, negative niggas gon’ say, this don’t add up

But fuck they math up, shit, we subtract ’em

Ayo, tell me whats the problem, I just pop models

Boy or girls these days, shit, it don’t matter”

Il brano segue i precedenti 435, OKRA (in cui pure c’era un riferimento a Chalamet), Rose Tinted Cheeks e remix a Kids See Ghosts e a Bring It Back di Drake.

Chissà se vuole continuare così o prima o poi ci dà pure la gioia di un nuovo album.

Nell’attesa, we can try some new 🍦