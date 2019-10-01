5 cose dall’intervista di Frank Ocean a W Magazine

L’artista di Blonde ha rilasciato una preziosa intervista a W Magazine, nota rivista di moda e cultura statunitense. Con Diane Solway che ha curato il tutto, Frank Ocean ha parlato di hobby, passioni, del suo passato scolastico e, soprattutto, della nuova musica che ci farà ascoltare.

Vediamo qui sotto quali sono i 5 punti salienti dell’intervista.

1. Le influenze

Ocean è cresciuto con sua madre a New Orleans dove dice di esser stato un ragazzo molto precoce. La scuola non gli piaceva moltissimo e presto ha sviluppato un forte interesse nel voler intraprendere la carriera musicale. Quest’interesse, come lui stesso dichiara, deve averlo calmato molto e favorito una mentalità diversa rispetto a quella di teenager.

Nella sua formazione, il primo contatto con una scena musicale è stato quello della bounce music:

“I grew up in New Orleans, so the closest to the nightlife scene for me was New Orleans bounce, and that was a lot of trends“.

2. Cosa lo ha spinto a fare musica

Il desiderio di uscire dal quartiere, di uscire da un contesto probabilmente poco favorevole

“It was a driver to get out of the neighborhood. I remember feeling no attachment to music necessarily, more an attachment to what music could bring if I succeeded, you know, financially. And that meant freedom from my situation at the time, and maybe what I was projecting onto my own future”

3. Nuovi progetti

Quando la Solway gli chiede se ci sono progetti nuovi a cui sta lavorando, Frank Ocean tergiversa un po’, buttandola mezzo sullo scherzo e mezzo sul serio. Sì, lui lavora sempre alla musica ma dice che in questo periodo la cosa che gli prende tempo è “doing four underwater laps in the pool” a casa sua.

Tuttavia, in un’altra parte dell’intervista, l’artista è un po’ più specifico sul versante dei nuovi progetti musicali dichiara che il suo album sarà influenzato da queste scene: “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic…”

Non solo, alla domanda relativa ai temi e alle idee che esplorerà con la sua nuova musica ha risposto così:

“I believed for a very long time that there was strength in vulnerability, and I really don’t believe that anymore. “Strength” and “vulnerability” sound opposite as words. And so to combine them sounds wise, but I don’t know if it is wise. It’s just this realization that hit me: “Oh, right, it’s a choice whether you will be truthful or a liar.” If I start to tell a story and then I decide not to tell the story anymore, I can stop. It’s my story. The expectation for artists to be vulnerable and truthful is a lot, you know?—when it’s no longer a choice. Like, in order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way. I’m more interested in lies than that. Like, give me a full motion-picture fantasy.”

Su altri versanti, Ocean pare sia impegnato su un progetto top secret in collaborazione con un visual artist a detta sua molto talentuoso ma di cui non conosciamo il nome. I due sono a lavoro per una serie fotografica di cui anche Frank è protagonista: “I’m playing a character in this sequence about a particular music industry practice that’s been going on for a long time. It’s a narrative in photos, and I want the edit to be really tight. But I think it’ll be cool. I’m excited about it”.

4. Vuole restare indipendente

Dice che ha un credito incredibile e che anche nel suo prossimo progetto musicale sarà senza etichetta

“I’ve been independent since 2016. So I plan on keeping it that way for a while. I’ve got amazing credit, so if I need a loan, I’ll go to a bank. [Ride]”

5. Una curiosità sulle due versioni di RAF della A$AP Mob

Quando Diane Solway chiede a Frank in che modo lui e A$AP Rocky si sono influenzati musicalmente, l’artista prende la palla al balzo per raccontare l’episodio del suo contributo alla traccia RAF della A$AP Mob e perché ci sono due versioni della sua parte

“I remember doing the “Raf” verses [on A$AP Rocky’s 2017 song "Raf”], and at the time I was practicing rap, practicing structuring verses, practicing flow, trying to get better at doing it. I was writing a lot of verses. Rocky [a[and the A$AP Mob]ere making Cozy Tapes, the second one, and Rocky told me he had this song called “Raf,” and I thought that was funny. I was living in a hotel then, and I had a studio setup somewhere else on the property. So I jump in the studio and I’m putting the verse down, just quick, you know, sorted it out, went by Rocky’s house and played him the song. I could tell he was very animated about it, and then he said, “Man, you rappin’ like it’s 2003.” And I was just like, “Oh, shit!” I understood why he was saying it, because the flow was more complicated. I thought, All right, we want the bouncy today thing. Let me riff on that idea. And so I wrote that verse, and I sent it to him. And I told him, “Tell me, what year are we now?”