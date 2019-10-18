Il trailer ufficiale di Jesus Is King di Kanye West

Kanye West ha pubblicato il primo trailer ufficiale del film IMAX Jesus Is King che uscirà il prossimo venerdì 25 ottobre.

Nella clip, che riprende il poster del film, è possibile ascoltare una versione gospel di Say You Will accompagnata da una citazione biblica tratta dal libro del Nuovo Testamento di Marco.

Nella sinossi ufficiale si legge:

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, “JESUS IS KING” brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album “JESUS IS KING” — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of The IMAX Experience®“.

Guarda il trailer del film diretto da Nick Knight: