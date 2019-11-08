Un teaser di WXAXRXP Sessions con brani di Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada e altri

Warp Records ha condiviso una compilation teaser di quello che sarà WXAXRXP Sessions, box di radio session organizzate negli ultimi trent’anni che hanno avuto per protagonisti Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada, Bibio, Oneohtrix Point Never, Flying Lotus, Mount Kimbie e molti altri artisti della label.

L’uscita della raccolta è prevista per la prossima settimana ma è già possibile ascoltare il teaser WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler con dieci session esclusive di tutti gli artisti sopra citati.

Tracklist:

01. Aphex Twin – ‘Slo Bird Whistle (Peel Session)’

02. Bibio – ‘Lovers’ Carvings (WXAXRXP Session)’

03. Boards of Canada – ‘XYZ (Peel Session)’

04. Flying Lotus – ‘Golden Axe (Maida Vale Session)’

05. Kelly Moran – ‘In Parallel (acoustic)’

06. LFO – ‘Take Control (Peel Session)’

07. Mount Kimbie – ‘You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure) (WXAXRXP Session)’

08. Oneohtrix Point Never – ‘Toys 2 (KCRW Session)’

09. Plaid – ‘Elide (Peel Session)’

10. Seefeel – ‘Vex (Peel Session)’

Qui per il pre-order del box set