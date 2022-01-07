FKA twigs ha annunciato un mixtape con Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar e altri

Caprisongs è il titolo del nuovo mixtape che FKA Twigs ha annunciato ieri dopo una serie di teaser pubblicati su TikTok negli ultimi giorni.

Il progetto uscirà il 14 gennaio (cioè il prossimo venerdì) con 17 brani tra cui Tears In The Club, la traccia con The Weeknd uscita lo scorso mese.

Tra gli inediti presenti in tracklist si leggono i nomi di Jorja Smith, Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar e Shygirl.

Caprisongs:

01 Ride the Dragon

02 Honda [ft. Pa Salieu]

03 Meta Angel

04 Tears in the Club [ft. The Weeknd]

05 Oh My Love

06 Pamplemousse

07 Caprisongs Interlude

08 Lightbeamers

09 Papi Bones [ft. Shygirl]

10 Which Way [ft. Dystopia]

11 Jealousy [ft. Rema]

12 Careless [ft. Daniel Caesar]

13 Minds of Men

14 Minds of Men (Outro)

15 Darjeeling [ft. Jorja Smith and Unknown T]

16 Christie Interlude

17 Thank You Song

Qui sotto qualche assaggio pubblicato da FKA Twigs via TikTok