Gli album che escono ad aprile

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno ad aprile.

1 APRILE

Alabaster DePlume – Gold

Beau Diako – Nylon

Big Cheeko – Block Barry White

Halba x Foldino – Coppa Martini EP

HÅN – projections on a human screen

INUDE – Primavera EP

Raz Fresco, Nicholas Craven – Boulangerie

Sondre Lerche – Avatars of Love

8 APRILE

BANKS – Serpentina

Chloe Moriondo – puppy luv EP

Deriansky – qonati

Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E.

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Variant (Remix)

Kae Tempest – The Line Is a Curve

Matt Maltese – Quiet Recordings EP

Omar Apollo – IVORY

Orville Peck – Bronco

Overmono– Cash Romantic EP

Syd – Broken Hearts Club

The Linda Lindas – Growing Up

Tom The Mail Man – Sunset Visionary, Vol.2

Vince Staples – Ramona Park Broke My Heart

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yung Lean – Stardust

15 APRILE

Bipuntato – Cose Sparse

Jerry Paper – Free Time

Kurt Vile – (watch my moves)

22 APRILE

Alessandro Fiori – Mi sono perso nel bosco

Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Omnium Gatherum

Poppy Ajudha – The Power In Us

29 APRILE

Franek Windy – POUR PARLER

Girlpool – Forgivness

Kehlani – blue water road

Kelly Lee Owens – LP.8

Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons

Toro y Moi – Mahal