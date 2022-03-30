Gli album che escono ad aprile

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno ad aprile.
1 APRILE
Alabaster DePlume – Gold
Beau Diako – Nylon
Big Cheeko – Block Barry White
Halba x Foldino – Coppa Martini EP
HÅN – projections on a human screen
INUDE – Primavera EP
Raz Fresco, Nicholas Craven – Boulangerie
Sondre Lerche – Avatars of Love
8 APRILE
BANKS – Serpentina
Chloe Moriondo – puppy luv EP
Deriansky – qonati
Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E.
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Variant (Remix)
Kae Tempest – The Line Is a Curve
Matt Maltese – Quiet Recordings EP
Omar Apollo – IVORY
Orville Peck – Bronco
Overmono– Cash Romantic EP
Syd – Broken Hearts Club
The Linda Lindas – Growing Up
Tom The Mail Man – Sunset Visionary, Vol.2
Vince Staples – Ramona Park Broke My Heart
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yung Lean – Stardust
15 APRILE
Bipuntato – Cose Sparse
Jerry Paper – Free Time
Kurt Vile – (watch my moves)
22 APRILE
Alessandro Fiori – Mi sono perso nel bosco
Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Omnium Gatherum
Poppy Ajudha – The Power In Us
29 APRILE
Franek Windy – POUR PARLER
Girlpool – Forgivness
Kehlani – blue water road
Kelly Lee Owens – LP.8
Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons
Toro y Moi – Mahal