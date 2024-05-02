Gli album che escono a maggio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a maggio.*
3 MAGGIO
Charlotte Day Wilson – Cyan Blue
Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
Ibibio Sound Machine
Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement
LA Priest – La Fusion EP
Mdou Moctar – Funeral For Justice
Nubiyan Twist – Find Your Flame
The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know
Tripolare – Vitamina Life
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign – VULTURES 2
WILLOW – empathogen
9 MAGGIO
Alakaij – D+
10 MAGGIO
A.G. Cook – Britpop
Angus & Julia Stone – Cape Forestier
Arab Strap – I’m totally fine with it
Dreamer Boy – Lonestar
Ele A – ACQUA
Flamingosis – Better Will Come
Jordan Rakei – The Loop
Orville Peck – Stampede Vol. 1
Selton – GRINGO Vol.1
Yaya Bey – Ten Fold
17 MAGGIO
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Crumb – AMAMA
of Montreal – Lady on the Cusp
Wu-Lu – Learning To Swim On Empty
24 MAGGIO
Andrew Bird Trio – Sunday Morning Put-On
Brian Eno, Holger Czukay, and J. Peter Schwalm – Sushi! Roti! Reibekuchen!
DIIV – Frog in Boiling Water
Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch
La Luz – News of the Universe
31 MAGGIO
Arooj Aftab – Night Reign
Bat For Lashes – The Dream of Delphi
Crystal Murray – Sad Lovers And Giants
Emanuele Triglia – Moon Kin
Maya Hawke – Chaos Angel
The Marías – Submarine
* Lista in aggiornamento