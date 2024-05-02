Gli album che escono a maggio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a maggio.*

3 MAGGIO

Charlotte Day Wilson – Cyan Blue

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ibibio Sound Machine

Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement

LA Priest – La Fusion EP

Mdou Moctar – Funeral For Justice

Nubiyan Twist – Find Your Flame

The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know

Tripolare – Vitamina Life

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign – VULTURES 2

WILLOW – empathogen

9 MAGGIO

Alakaij – D+

10 MAGGIO

A.G. Cook – Britpop

Angus & Julia Stone – Cape Forestier

Arab Strap – I’m totally fine with it

Dreamer Boy – Lonestar

Ele A – ACQUA

Flamingosis – Better Will Come

Jordan Rakei – The Loop

Orville Peck – Stampede Vol. 1

Selton – GRINGO Vol.1

Yaya Bey – Ten Fold

17 MAGGIO

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Crumb – AMAMA

​of Montreal – Lady on the Cusp

Wu-Lu – Learning To Swim On Empty

24 MAGGIO

Andrew Bird Trio – Sunday Morning Put-On

Brian Eno, Holger Czukay, and J. Peter Schwalm – Sushi! Roti! Reibekuchen!

DIIV – Frog in Boiling Water

Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch

La Luz – News of the Universe

31 MAGGIO

Arooj Aftab – Night Reign

Bat For Lashes – The Dream of Delphi

Crystal Murray – Sad Lovers And Giants

Emanuele Triglia – Moon Kin

Maya Hawke – Chaos Angel

The Marías – Submarine

* Lista in aggiornamento