Tierra Whack continua inarrestabile il Whack History Month pubblicando un brano a settimana. Così ieri è uscita una nuova traccia dal titolo Unemployed che segue le precedenti Only Child, Clones, Gloria e Wasteland.

Come ha raccontato ai microfoni di Beats 1, nel processo creativo di questo nuovo brano pare abbia un ruolo fondamentale anche la madre:

“You know what’s crazy? My mom is never in the studio with me, but she was in the studio that day and she like basically helped me with the hook. It’s crazy … It was so funny … she told me how to say it, and I was like, ‘oh, okay!”