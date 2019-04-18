Sneaker x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di Ride To Agadir

Hey, era da un po’ che gli edit di Anything Goes mancavano dalle nostre pagine ma visto che inizia a far caldo, torna perfetto il balearic mood offerto da Rollover Milano.

Così oggi ospitiamo il berlinese Dj Sneaker che sceglie di fare un edit vagamente orientaleggiante alla traccia Ride To Agadir.

“This is my edit of a rare promo of a one-off German New Beat act on the

infamous Belgian BCM label.

Although the vinyl cut bears some distortion I ripped the vinyl throuh a

professional converter to obtain the best possible sound. Also I only

limited some spikes to preserve the original dynamics.

I cut the cheesy vocals (the track is actually a cheapish cover version

– the one who fancies the vocals should buy the original). To disguise

the cuts was tiresome. The worst were apparent in the original already.

So I tried to disguise their flaws using delays and fades.

I extended the intro and outro just for a few seconds of DJ convenience.

I was further bringing the different rather chaotic, disparate themes

into a usual 4/8/16 grid etc. and pushed the vocal synth in the last

quarter by EQing. Enjoy this on the eclectic, clubby cosmic dancefloor!”

A voi tutti, prego: