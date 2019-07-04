Alkalino x Anything Goes: ascolta l’edit di Brothers

Potrebbe essere anche questa un’operazione di marketing di Netflix per il lancio di Stranger Things 3 (in uscita proprio oggi in piattaforma). E invece qui è tutta opera, come sempre, di Anything Goes che questa volta ci porta negli anni ’80 con Alkalino, dj portoghese di base a Monaco, che ti regala l’edit perfetto da sudare alle feste in spiaggia, o da ballare in camera mentre il ventilatore ti alza la gonna.

La traccia è Brothers dei DAF, gruppo di musica elettronica degli anni ’80 che ha inventato la Electronic Body Music.

“I remember buying the D.A.F (stands for German / American friendship) maxi of “brothers” in the middle 80s, I was a teen and was falling in love with all electronics (I started breakdancing with electro and rap which later became hip hop)

D.A.F. are a German electro-punk project from Düsseldorf, their outfit was very EBM (Electronic Body Music) and that appealed to me a lot back then and still does today. I made this edit to extended best parts for DJing (took also not so good parts) and to gave it a bit more “pump” to be played this days. Hope u like it and play it loud!”