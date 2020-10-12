FKA twigs sta finendo il nuovo album

A un anno da MAGDALENE, c’è già del nuovo materiale di FKA twigs che non vediamo l’ora di ascoltare.

Durante un’intervista per il format Programs at Home di GRAMMY Museum, FKA twigs ha rivelato a Scott Goldman che durante la quarantena ha fatto un intero nuovo album.

Non sappiamo nulla in merito al titolo e alla data d’uscita ma l’artista ha detto di aver lavorato con El Guincho e altri collaboratori via FaceTime:

“I ended up, in actual fact, making a whole album in quarantine. I just decided one day. It was kind of, maybe one-third of the way through and I just said, ‘you know what, I’m just going to make an album,’ and I just went and did it. And it was really amazing because I worked predominantly with an amazing artist and producer called El Guincho, and I did the whole thing with pretty much all of the collaborators over FaceTime.”

In merito a questa nuova modalità di collaborazione a distanza la twigs ha aggiunto:

“I was working with people I’d never met in real life and we were doing the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning. So I was getting beats and having to work from MP3s, and then I would writing melodies in the day with [El Guincho] and then in the night I would call some of my friends in America who made music and I would have a glass of wine and chill and write lyrics and talk about what the song’s about.”

L’album non è ancora finito, ma ci aspettiamo che arrivi molto presto.

Guarda l’intera intervista