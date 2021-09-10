Questa performance di Arlo Parks per festeggiare la sua vittoria al Mercury Prize 2021

Arlo Parks ha vinto il Mercury Prize 2021 per l’album di debutto Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Lo scorso anno il prestigioso premio era andato nelle mani virtuose di Michael Kiwanuka, mentre quest’edizione ha visto Parks vincere meritatamente su altri artisti di rilievo come SAULT, Nubya Garcia, Wolf Alice e Floating Points.

Questo il commento dell’artista durante la cerimonia di premiazione:

“I’m completely speechless. I don’t even have the words. I just want to say a big thank you to my family, my mum and my dad are somewhere in the room today. I want to thank my team as well, this is something that came with a lot of hard work from a lot of different people. I want to thank Transgressive, PIAS, my managers Ali and Sarah. It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here and there were moments where I wasn’t sure whether I would make it through, but I’m here today.”

Dopo la vittoria, Arlo Parks ha cantato Too Good dall’album Collapsed In Sunbeams: