Arlo Parks è tornata con “Weightless”: in arrivo il nuovo album e una tappa a Milano

Arlo Parks ha annunciato il nuovo album: My Soft Machine, che farà seguito all’acclamatissimo Collapsed in Sunbeams, uscirà il 26 maggio su Transgressive Records.

Il primo assaggio si intitola Weightless e ha debuttato ieri sera come Hottest Record di Clara Amfo su BBC Radio 1 mentre oggi esce ufficialmente assieme a un video diretto da Marc Oller.

“Weightless surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection. It’s about suddenly realising that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself.“, ha dichiarato Arlo Parks in merito al nuovo singolo, mentre il prossimo album lo definisce come un lavoro estremamente personale: “This record is life through my lens, through my body – the mid 20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief and self sabotage and joy, moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity – what it’s like to be trapped in this particular body. There is a quote from a Joanna Hogg film called the Souvenir, it’s an A24 semi-autobiographical film with Tilda Swinton – it recounts a young film student falling in love with an older, charismatic man as a young film student then being drawn into his addiction – in an early scene he’s explaining why people watch films – “we don’t want to see life as it is played out we want to see life as it is experienced in this soft machine.” So there we have it, the record is called….My Soft Machine.”

Prima di concludere, c’è un’altra cosa importantissima che devi sapere e cioè che Parks ha anche annunciato le date del tour europeo e sarà in Italia il 19 settembre per presentare l’album all’Alcatraz di Milano. Biglietti disponibili dal 3 febbraio alle 10 su Ticketmaster e Ticketone.

Tracklist di My Soft Machine:

01 Bruiseless

02 Impurities

03 Devotion

04 Blades

05 Purple Phase

06 Weightless

07 Pegasus [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

08 Dog Rose

09 Puppy

10 I’m Sorry

11 Room (Red Wings)

12 Ghost