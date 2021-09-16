Sta davvero per arrivare un nuovo album di Frank Ocean?

Tra un giro in bici e un’apparizione freaky al Met Gala, pare che Frank Ocean si stia organizzando anche per pubblicare il prossimo album.

Stando a quanto riportato da HITS Daily Double, Ocean sta incontrando alcune case discografiche rappresentato da Laurie Soriano di King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano.

Non sappiamo quale tipo di accordo stia cercando e con chi, ma è probabile che questi incontri riguardino finalmente il ritorno di Frank Ocean.

Qualche tempo fa, in un’intervista a Gayletter, lui stesso si era esposto riguardo alla questione major:

“Well, fucking with major music companies, you’re going to be… deflowered. Anytime you get into the business side of the arts, there has to be some degree of objectification or commodification that you’re comfortable with, of yourself and of your work. A lot of people I talk to about careers in the music industry, their ideas of success have to do with nostalgia. They have to do with tropes of success, things they’ve been shown over the years that represent what a successful career is. I think that helps you become prey, because somebody can manipulate you with those things.”

Chissà che non abbia cambiato idea.