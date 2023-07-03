Gli album che escono a luglio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a luglio*.

7 LUGLIO

Alice Phoebe Lou – Shelter

ANOHNI – My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross

Dominic Fike – Sunburn

Gus Dapperton – Henge

Julie Byrne – The Greater Wings

Little Dragon – Slugs of Love

Local Natives – Time Will Wait For No One

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

13 LUGLIO

Marco Maiole – Electric Counterpoint

14 LUGLIO

Claud – Supermodels

glaive – i care so much that i dont care at all

Lindstrøm – Everyone Else is a Stranger

Mahalia – IRL

21 LUGLIO

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

Burial, Kode9 – Infirmary / Unknown​ ​Summer EP

Cut Worms – Cut Worms

Mount Kimbie – City Planning (DELUXE EDITION)

ODESZA, Yellow House – Flaws in Our Design EP

Oscar Lang – Look Now

Paris Texas – MID AIR

28 LUGLIO

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 – EP

Jessy Lanza – Love Hallucination

Post Malone – AUSTIN

* Lista in aggiornamento