Gli album che escono a luglio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a luglio*.
7 LUGLIO
Alice Phoebe Lou – Shelter
ANOHNI – My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross
Dominic Fike – Sunburn
Gus Dapperton – Henge
Julie Byrne – The Greater Wings
Little Dragon – Slugs of Love
Local Natives – Time Will Wait For No One
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
13 LUGLIO
Marco Maiole – Electric Counterpoint
14 LUGLIO
Claud – Supermodels
glaive – i care so much that i dont care at all
Lindstrøm – Everyone Else is a Stranger
Mahalia – IRL
21 LUGLIO
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
Burial, Kode9 – Infirmary / Unknown Summer EP
Cut Worms – Cut Worms
Mount Kimbie – City Planning (DELUXE EDITION)
ODESZA, Yellow House – Flaws in Our Design EP
Oscar Lang – Look Now
Paris Texas – MID AIR
28 LUGLIO
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 – EP
Jessy Lanza – Love Hallucination
Post Malone – AUSTIN
* Lista in aggiornamento