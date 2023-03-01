Gli album che escono a marzo

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a marzo*.
3 MARZO
Chiiild – Better Luck In The Next Life
Fatima Al Qadiri – Gumar
Guinevere – Running In Circles
Jawny – It’s Never Fair, Always True
Kali Uchis – Red Moon in Venus
Masego – Masego
slowthai – UGLY
Yazmin Lacey – Voice Notes
6 MARZO
Talib Kweli, Madlib – Liberation 2
10 MARZO
Ali Farka Touré – Voyageur
Daily Bread – Invisible Cinema
Fever Ray – Radical Romantics
Nia Archives – Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall EP
Rareş – Femmina
14 MARZO
Princess Nokia – i love you but this is goodbye EP
17 MARZO
100 gecs – 10,000 gecs
M83 – Fantasy
Moderat – EVEN MORE D4TA
Tei Shi – BAD PREMONITION EP
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – V
Yves Tumor – Praise A Lord Who Chews. But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply: Hot Between Worlds)
24 MARZO
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love In Exile
Benny Sings – Young Hearts
Debby Friday – Good Luck
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lucinda Chua – Yian
Yaya Bey – Exodus the North Star EP
30 MARZO
ceneri – Nelle teste degli altri
31 MARZO
B. Cool-Aid, Pink Siifu & Ahwlee – Leather Blvd.
boygenius – the record
Chlöe – In Pieces
Conway The Machine – Won’t He Do It
London Brew – London Brew
* Lista in aggiornamento