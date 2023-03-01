Gli album che escono a marzo

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a marzo*.

3 MARZO

Chiiild – Better Luck In The Next Life

Fatima Al Qadiri – Gumar

Guinevere – Running In Circles

Jawny – It’s Never Fair, Always True

Kali Uchis – Red Moon in Venus

Masego – Masego

slowthai – UGLY

Yazmin Lacey – Voice Notes

6 MARZO

Talib Kweli, Madlib – Liberation 2

10 MARZO

Ali Farka Touré – Voyageur

Daily Bread – Invisible Cinema

Fever Ray – Radical Romantics

Nia Archives – Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall EP

Rareş – Femmina

14 MARZO

Princess Nokia – i love you but this is goodbye EP

17 MARZO

100 gecs – 10,000 gecs

M83 – Fantasy

Moderat – EVEN MORE D4TA

Tei Shi – BAD PREMONITION EP

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – V

Yves Tumor – Praise A Lord Who Chews. But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply: Hot Between Worlds)

24 MARZO

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love In Exile

Benny Sings – Young Hearts

Debby Friday – Good Luck

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lucinda Chua – Yian

Yaya Bey – Exodus the North Star EP

30 MARZO

ceneri – Nelle teste degli altri

31 MARZO

B. Cool-Aid, Pink Siifu & Ahwlee – Leather Blvd.

boygenius – the record

Chlöe – In Pieces

Conway The Machine – Won’t He Do It

London Brew – London Brew

* Lista in aggiornamento