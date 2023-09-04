Gli album che aspettiamo a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che aspettiamo a settembre*.
8 SETTEMBRE
Coez & Frah Quintale – LOVEBARS
Courtney Barnett – End of the Day
dv4d – The Lost Petals EP
Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Live
Gaika – Drift
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Public Service Broadcasting – This New Noise
Róisín Murphy – Hit Parade
Romy – Mid Air
Teezo Touchdown – How Do You Sleep At Night?
Tirzah – Trip9love
Yussef Dayes – Black Classical Music
15 SETTEMBRE
Alan Palomo (Neon Indian) – World of Hassle
Bombino – Sahel
Kid Cudi – Insano
Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
Octo Octa – Dreams of a Dancefloor EP
Vagabon – Sorry I Haven’t Called
Yann Tiersen – Kerber Complete
22 SETTEMBRE
Bakar – Halo
Devendra Banhart – Flying Wig
Doja Cat – Scarlet
Helena Hauff – fabric presents Helena Hauff
Laurel Halo – Atlas
Lüzai – Uzay
Mykki Blanco – Postcards from Italia EP
Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night EP
29 SETTEMBRE
Animal Collective – Isn’t It Now?
Blonde Redhead – Sit Down for Dinner
Jorja Smith – Falling or Flying
Kamaal Williams – Stings
Oliver Tree – Alone in a Crowd
Oneohtrix Point Never – Again
Wilco – Cousin
* Lista in aggiornamento