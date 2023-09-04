Gli album che aspettiamo a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che aspettiamo a settembre*.

8 SETTEMBRE

Coez & Frah Quintale – LOVEBARS

Courtney Barnett – End of the Day

dv4d – The Lost Petals EP

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Live

Gaika – Drift

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Public Service Broadcasting – This New Noise

Róisín Murphy – Hit Parade

Romy – Mid Air

Teezo Touchdown – How Do You Sleep At Night?

Tirzah – Trip9love

Yussef Dayes – Black Classical Music

15 SETTEMBRE

Alan Palomo (Neon Indian) – World of Hassle

Bombino – Sahel

Kid Cudi – Insano

Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

Octo Octa – Dreams of a Dancefloor EP

Vagabon – Sorry I Haven’t Called

Yann Tiersen – Kerber Complete

22 SETTEMBRE

Bakar – Halo

Devendra Banhart – Flying Wig

Doja Cat – Scarlet

Helena Hauff – fabric presents Helena Hauff

Laurel Halo – Atlas

Lüzai – Uzay

Mykki Blanco – Postcards from Italia EP

Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night EP

29 SETTEMBRE

Animal Collective – Isn’t It Now?

Blonde Redhead – Sit Down for Dinner

Jorja Smith – Falling or Flying

Kamaal Williams – Stings

Oliver Tree – Alone in a Crowd

Oneohtrix Point Never – Again

Wilco – Cousin

* Lista in aggiornamento