Gli album che escono ad aprile

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno ad aprile*.

7 APRILE

Alice – Città dall’alto

Blondshell – Blondshell

Daniel Caesar – NEVER ENOUGH

Daughter – Stereo Mind Game

Dente – Hotel Souvenir

sadie – Tides EP

Thomas Bangalter – Mythologies

Tim Hecker – No Highs

Yaeji – With a Hammer

13 APRILE

Angelo Sicurella – Cigni

Fugazza – Áther Rehtá

14 APRILE

Angel Olsen – Forever Means

Chief Keef – Almighty So 2

Daniela Pes – Spira

El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Glorious Game

Feist – Multitudes

Fenne Lily – Big Picture

Shygirl – Nymph_o

The Tallest Man On Earth – Henry St.

Vipra – Musica dal morto

21 APRILE

Alfa Mist – Variables

Dola – tba

Dreamer Isioma – Princess Forever

Everything But The Girl – Fuse

Silver Moth – Black Bay

22 APRILE (Record Store Day)

Beach House – Become EP

Björk – the fosorra remixes EP

Brian Eno – FOREVER VOICELESS

Kae Tempest – Nice Idea EP

28 APRILE

Anna of the North – Crazy Life (Deluxe)

Avalon Emerson & The Charm – Avalon Emerson & The Charm

Crimi – Scuru Cauru

Giovanni Truppi – Infinite possibilità per esseri finiti

Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!

Matt Maltese – Driving Just To Drive

Skinny Pelembe – Hardly The Same Snake

The National – First Two Pages of Frankenstein

* Lista in aggiornamento