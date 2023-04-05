Gli album che escono ad aprile

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno ad aprile*.
7 APRILE
Alice – Città dall’alto
Blondshell – Blondshell
Daniel Caesar – NEVER ENOUGH
Daughter – Stereo Mind Game
Dente – Hotel Souvenir
sadie – Tides EP
Thomas Bangalter – Mythologies
Tim Hecker – No Highs
Yaeji – With a Hammer
13 APRILE
Angelo Sicurella – Cigni
Fugazza – Áther Rehtá
14 APRILE
Angel Olsen – Forever Means
Chief Keef – Almighty So 2
Daniela Pes – Spira
El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Glorious Game
Feist – Multitudes
Fenne Lily – Big Picture
Shygirl – Nymph_o
The Tallest Man On Earth – Henry St.
Vipra – Musica dal morto
21 APRILE
Alfa Mist – Variables
Dola – tba
Dreamer Isioma – Princess Forever
Everything But The Girl – Fuse
Silver Moth – Black Bay
22 APRILE (Record Store Day)
Beach House – Become EP
Björk – the fosorra remixes EP
Brian Eno – FOREVER VOICELESS
Kae Tempest – Nice Idea EP
28 APRILE
Anna of the North – Crazy Life (Deluxe)
Avalon Emerson & The Charm – Avalon Emerson & The Charm
Crimi – Scuru Cauru
Giovanni Truppi – Infinite possibilità per esseri finiti
Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!
Matt Maltese – Driving Just To Drive
Skinny Pelembe – Hardly The Same Snake
The National – First Two Pages of Frankenstein
* Lista in aggiornamento