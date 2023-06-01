Gli album che escono a giugno

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a giugno*.
2 GIUGNO
Ben Harper – WIDE OPEN LIGHT
Bob Dylan – Shadow Kingdom
grentperez – When We Were Younger
McKinley Dixon – Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?
Metro Boomin – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From & Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Purr – Who Is Afraid Of Blue?
9DEN, EMMA, JUCK, XX.BUIO – Circuito Emozione
9 GIUGNO
Aja Monet – when the poems do what they do
Amaarae – Fountain Baby
Benny Sings – Southern Skies
Chief Keef – Almighty So 2
Christine and the Queens – PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE
Ethan – Giovane cuore
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jayda G – Guy
IOSONOUNCANE, Paolo Angeli – Jalitah
King Krule – Space Heavy
Venerus – Il Segreto
16 GIUGNO
Ben Howard – Is It?
Bright Eyes – The Companion EPs
Caterina Barbieri – Myuthafoo
Django Django – Off Planet
Hand Habits – Sugar the Bruise EP
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse
Yusuf / Cat Stevens – King of a Land
23 GIUGNO
Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) – Melodies on Hiatus
Arthur Russell – Picture of Bunny Rabbit
Teezo Touchdown – Ended Up Being Me
Wallice – Mr. Big Shot
30 GIUGNO
Alex G – Live from Union Transfer
Angelo De Augustine – Toil and Trouble
Grosso Bernardo – Devastami Fortuna
Olivia Dean – Messy
*Lista in aggiornamento