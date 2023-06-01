Gli album che escono a giugno

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a giugno*.

2 GIUGNO

Ben Harper – WIDE OPEN LIGHT

Bob Dylan – Shadow Kingdom

grentperez – When We Were Younger

McKinley Dixon – Beloved! Paradise! Jazz​!​?

Metro Boomin – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From & Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Purr – Who Is Afraid Of Blue?

9DEN, EMMA, JUCK, XX.BUIO – Circuito Emozione

9 GIUGNO

Aja Monet – when the poems do what they do

Amaarae – Fountain Baby

Benny Sings – Southern Skies

Chief Keef – Almighty So 2

Christine and the Queens – PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE

Ethan – Giovane cuore

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jayda G – Guy

IOSONOUNCANE, Paolo Angeli – Jalitah

King Krule – Space Heavy

Venerus – Il Segreto

16 GIUGNO

Ben Howard – Is It?

Bright Eyes – The Companion EPs

Caterina Barbieri – Myuthafoo

Django Django – Off Planet

Hand Habits – Sugar the Bruise EP

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse

Yusuf / Cat Stevens – King of a Land

23 GIUGNO

Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) – Melodies on Hiatus

Arthur Russell – Picture of Bunny Rabbit

Teezo Touchdown – Ended Up Being Me

Wallice – Mr. Big Shot

30 GIUGNO

Alex G – Live from Union Transfer

Angelo De Augustine – Toil and Trouble

Grosso Bernardo – Devastami Fortuna

Olivia Dean – Messy

*Lista in aggiornamento