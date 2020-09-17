Il mash-up tra André 3000 e Tyler, The Creator ti svolta la giornata

DJ Critical Hype continua a fare mash-up memorabili.

L’ultimo si intitola ANDRE e fonde i migliori versi di André 3000 con i beat di Tyler, The Creator. Il risultato è tra i più azzeccati in assoluto, probabilmente perché il lavoro che c’è dietro ha richiesto un’operazione di taglia-cuci-combina di ben 10 mesi.

L’artwork del mash-up è di Ian Klarer e prende chiaramente ispirazione dalla copertina di IGOR, l’ultimo album di Tyler, The Creator pubblicato lo scorso anno. Tuttavia nel progetto di DJ Critical Hype le produzioni di Tyler non si limitano ad IGOR ma spaziano all’interno dell’intero catalogo dell’artista che, tra l’altro, ha fornito di propria mano strumentali inedite, snippets e altro materiale utile al progetto.

Nell’intervista rilasciata a Pigeons and Planes, DJ Critical Hype racconta com’è nata l’idea di fondere insieme André 3000 e Tyler, The Creator:

“It’s funny how things work out sometimes. A couple years ago I was planning on flipping André 3000 vocals on Kaytranada beats so I talked to Kaytranada’s manager and label about the project and they seemed cool with it but after working on it for three to four months they said they didn’t want me to release it anymore so I had to respect that.

For a while I was trying to figure out who to flip André vocals over because he’s one of my top five rappers and I had to figure out the best match sonically and visually. After Tyler dropped IGOR I got the idea and could already picture the cover art (shouts to Ian Klarer for doing the amazing cover art for it and all my other covers). So I’m actually glad the first idea didn’t work out because I think the Andre and Tyler idea is amazing.”