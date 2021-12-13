Nel 2022 ascolteremo due nuovi album di Kid Cudi

Il nuovo anno è alle porte e sta per regalarci alcuni dei dischi che aspettiamo da tempo.

Kid Cudi, ad esempio, ha annunciato durante il suo set a Rolling Loud California nel weekend che nel 2022 ascolteremo non solo Entergalactic (di cui sentiamo parlare dal 2019) ma anche un altro progetto inedito.

Come già rivelato qualche tempo fa, Entergalactic dovrebbe finalmente uscire in estate mentre quest’altro album arriverà addirittura prima:

“I’m teasing all this stuff because, as you know, I have Entergalactic coming in the summer. But I wanna drop another album before that. And I got some tasty surprises and I really am excited about all this new shit, this new music to give to you guys. So that’s why I’m teasing this shit now, because it’s coming out soon. So tonight, record this shit.”

L’annuncio è stato accompagnato anche dallo spoiler di un inedito dal titolo Freshie che puoi ascoltare qui sotto: